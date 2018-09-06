'Look For Rainbow In Every Crowd': Chief Justice Of India's Top 5 Quotes

"LGBT community has same rights as of any ordinary citizen," says Chief Justice Dipak Misra

New Delhi: Homosexuality is not a crime in India anymore. In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday, overturned a 2013 judgement, which had upheld the 157-year-old colonial-era law, criminalizing gay sex. In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, scrapped Section 377, on a bunch of petitions filed by five celebrities. "Right to Privacy is part of the right to life for the LGBT community. No one can escape from their individuality," said the Chief Justice Dipak Misra.