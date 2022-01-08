Top 10 Trends Of Global Economy In 2022 Explained In Graphics

Ruchir Sharma says inflation is likely to increase, but may see constraining factors

NDTV's Prannoy Roy discusses the top 10 trends of global economy in 2022 with global investor and author Ruchir Sharma. According to Mr Sharma, inflation behaved a bit better, especially at the consumer price level, and so in fact India's inflation rankings improved on a global basis in 2021. This year, Mr Sharma says interest rates are set to rise even further and that could deflate some of the optimism and some of the "Bubblets" out there.

Here are the top 10 trends explained in graphics: