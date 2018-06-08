Told You, Says Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter, On Morphed Photo Of RSS Event

"See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!" she said, retweeting a tweet showing the "morphed" picture of Pranab Mukherjee performing the RSS salute along with its leaders in Nagpur.
Ms Mukherjee had on Thursday said her father was giving the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a handle to plant false stories.
"Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements," the former President's daughter tweeted.
Her warnings came soon after rumours about her joining the BJP came up ahead of Mr Mukherjee's visit to Nagpur. She dismissed the "rumours" of her joining the BJP as "false" and alleged they were the handiwork of the BJP's "dirty tricks department".
.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2- Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018
CommentsShe said she would rather leave politics than quit the Congress.
Earlier on Thursday, Pranab Mukherjee was warmly welcomed at the RSS headquarters, where he paid homage at the memorial of KB Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS. "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," he wrote in the visitor's book at the memorial.