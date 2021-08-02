Tokyo Olympics: 'Itni Khushi Mujhe Aaj Tak Nahi Hui': Twitter Celebrates India Hockey Win

Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals.

The women have done it again. Hours after PV Sindhu clinched the bronze medal for badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, Indians across the world are hoping for another medal, this time from the India women's hockey team. Following a nail-biting victory against Australia, team India have gained entry into the semi-finals. With this, the women created history as the first Indian women hockey's team to enter the semi-finals at Olympics. This called for celebration and Twitter users rose to the occasion. From movie references to tweets on girl power, social media celebrated the team for their amazing win.

The official Twitter account of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) leaned on a Bollywood meme to express what they were feeling. The meme was from the film Partner and features Govinda telling Salman Khan, “Itni khushi..Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui (I have never been this happy ever in my life).” In the tweet, PIB said, “India writes history...Women's hockey team enters Olympics semi-final for the 1st time.”

Chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne won hearts when he shared a selfie with the team and wrote, “Sorry family, I am coming again later.”

Sorry family , I coming again later ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, also congratulated the team on Twitter. He said, “Glory awaits. Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at Tokyo 2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.”

Glory awaits!



Congratulate Indian Women's #Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India@thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab said, “Kudos to Gurjit Kaur from Amritsar who scored the lone goal of the match. We are on the threshold of history. Best of luck girls, go for the gold.”

Proud of our Women #HockeyTeam for making it to Olympic Semi-Finals by beating three-time Olympic Champions Australia. Kudos to Gurjit Kaur from Amritsar who scored the lone goal of the match. We are on the threshold of history. Best of luck girls, go for the gold. ???????? pic.twitter.com/vvk1TLftFR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2021

“Filled with pride,” said former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockeypic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

“A goal that will go in the history books,” the official account of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for India tweeted.

A few stated that after cricketer Rahul Dravid, Indian sports may have found a new "Wall" in goalkeeper Savita Punia.

"The new definition of Wall," wrote Hockey India.

Nothing

Just a pic of Savita standing at the Indian Goal Post

This girl saved 8/8#INDvsAUS#Hockeypic.twitter.com/r1GM6nyVHe — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) August 2, 2021

As expected there were several Chake De! India references. This comes as no surprise as the Shah Rukh Khan film revolves around the India women's team. Interestingly, in the film, they are seen taking on Australia in their final match.

“Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach the Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne,” one user said, praising the coach.

Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne. Applaud this man, award this man. The Real life Kabir Khan. #Hockey ???????? pic.twitter.com/pCFoy6AD9g — Satyam Dwivedi (@DocDwivedi) August 2, 2021

