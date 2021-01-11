Latest News Live: Delhi Announces Schedule For COVID-19 Vaccination

Latest News Today: Vaccination drive will begin on January 16 in India. (File)

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1.9 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by news agency AFP using official sources and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States is the country most affected with more than 372,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 202,000), India (over 150,000), Mexico (over 132,000) and the United Kingdom (over 80,000).

All the states in India have started preparing strategy for the inoculation drive ahead of India's coronavirus vaccination drive that will begin January 16. Delhi became the first state to announce its schedule for Covid-19 vaccination for health care workers, who will be inoculated in the phase 1 of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Jan 11, 2021 06:40 (IST) Russia Confirms First Case Of New UK Coronavirus Strain

Jan 11, 2021 06:29 (IST) Coronavirus live update: German virus deaths top 40,000

The total number of Germany's coronavirus deaths crosses 40,000 Sunday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that worse is to come.

In her weekly video message Saturday, Merkel said the full impact of socialising over the Christmas and New Year's period was yet to show up in the statistics.