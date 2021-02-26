Latest News Live Updates: Over 1.30 Crore In India Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 1.30 Crore In India Vaccinated Against COVID-19.

With 3,95,884 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on Thursday, the 41st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.30 crores in the country, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,30,67,047 vaccine vaccine doses were given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

"These include 65,82,007 HCWs (75.5 per cent) who have taken the first dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6 per cent)who have taken the second dose, along with 46,24,181 FLWs (first dose) (45.1 per cent)," the Ministry stated in a press release.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 26, 2021 07:15 (IST) CoWIN Chief's All-You-Need-To-Know On New Vaccine Drive Starting Monday

Former telecom regulator Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of the government's Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration spoke to NDTV about the country's vaccination programme that expands on Monday.



The second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will focus on people over 60 and those over 45 with illnesses. Mr Sharma, who heads the operations under the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or CoWIN platform, explained the registration process, the ways to get the vaccine and more.