PM Modi's 'Demography, Democracy, Diversity' Message To Young India

Independence Day: PM addressed the nation from the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the 77th Independence Day of the country.

In a message to the youth, the Prime Minister said that India has all three factors - "democracy, demography and diversity" - which have the potential to realise the dreams of the country.

"This Triveni can fulfil all dreams of India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the youth from small cities are also making a lot of impact in various fields. "I believe in Yuva shakti. The country's youth has got India in the world's first three startup ecosystems," he said.

He said India's young talent will have a big role in today's technology-driven world. "In shaping a changing world, Indian people's capabilities are evident," he said.

PM Modi said that India's biggest capability is trust - "People's trust in the government, in country's bright future and world's trust in India.

It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become third largest global economy in next 5 years, the Prime Minister said.

"There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India feels more secure now as the "era of serial blasts is over."

"Today, the country is seeing a drop in terror attacks. Borders are now more secure," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unfurled the flag at 7.30 at Delhi's Red Fort. In a departure from his usual style, he today addressed the 140 crore Indian citizens as "parivarjan (family members)".

Cabinet ministers, political leaders, all three service chiefs and bureaucrats were present for the occasion.