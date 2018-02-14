To Student's Valentine's Day Wish, Arvind Kejriwal Had This Message

On Valentine's Day, Arvind Kejriwal was greeted by a Delhi college student and blushed. The Chief Minister, who marks three years of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in Delhi today, had his own message in response. It was more political."Nafrat kaa jawab Nafrat nahi hai... love will conquer the world," he said in response to a Delhi University student phoning in Valentine's Day wishes and asking whether he had a message in "the current atmosphere of hate" in parts of the country."People have to collectively stand against divisive politics. Nobody can stay silent," he said, in comments that were seen as targeted at the BJP. His three years in power have been shadowed by a constant tussle with the central government and the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the centre in Delhi.The Chief Minister and other ministers held a feedback session, urging people to ask questions on phone, social media and through email in a direct outreach to mark the AAP government's anniversary.This morning, the party also released a video of Mr Kejriwal greeting people and talking about his government's achievements.He claimed credit for a "reduction in corruption" and development. "Lots of hurdles have come our way but we will continue to fight for your right. God is on our side. They say when you're on the path of truth and honesty, seen and unseen forces of the universe work with you," he said.The party says it will organise a 'Vikas Yatra' from Sunday in every constituency to take its message to millions.The anniversary comes at a time the party is fighting against the disqualification of 20 of its legislators on grounds of holding an office of profit.