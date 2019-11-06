To Mark 70 Years Of Constitution, Joint Parliament Sitting On November 26

Former presidents and prime ministers are also expected to attend the event (File)

To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, a joint sitting of both the houses of parliament will be held on November 26. The sitting is likely to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Wednesday.

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the joint sitting.

Besides the members of parliament, former presidents and prime ministers too are expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall, sources said.

The joint sitting will start on November 26 and is likely to last for more than two hours.

The function will be similar to the midnight session of parliament held in June 2017 to launch the goods and services tax (GST).

A similar function was also held in 1997, when parliament celebrated 50 years of Independence by holding a special midnight sitting.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and became effective from 26 January 1950. It became the country's fundamental governing document.

An original copy of the Constitution is kept in the parliament library.

