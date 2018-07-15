To Fight Drug Menace, Jalandhar Cops Take To Poems And Ghazals

Punjab government has taken several initiatives to fight drug menace. 3 villages were declared drug free

Taking time out of their busy and often stressed schedules, some policemen in the district have penned down poems, ghazals and songs to mobilise people to act against drug menace in the state.

The basic motivation behind these policemen was that this menace could only be wiped out if concerted efforts were made by every strata of the society.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Ram Pal, one of such policemen who, besides rendering his routine duty, wrote a poem against drug menace.

"Main Tuhada Punjab, Kahatran to paar ho chaleya, Kyon Mera Khoon, Aj Chitte the Shikar Ho Challeya (Punjab is going to cross 71 years and why my blood is becoming the victim of drugs...," according to a poem written by Ram Pal.

Mr Pal's catchy slogans and ghazals against drug abuse have made rounds on social media and he makes it a point that more and more people must come forward and join the war against the menace.

Mr Pal, an ardent sports lover, also uses his free time to hold village-level seminars, awareness rallies and other activities to mobilise people against drugs.

In the same manner, Assistant Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh, posted in CCTV Branch of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, also uses his artistic skills to spread awareness against drug menace.

On the directions of the commissioner of police (CP), he has especially written a song against drug menace and sings it on functions to create awareness.

Meanwhile, lauding the remarkable efforts made by such individuals/government servants, Deputy Commissioner Sharma said that it was the moral duty of everyone to contribute generously in this drive to save the youth of the state.

He said in a press release that literature, songs, plays and other such initiatives always leave an indelible imprint on the minds of people and it was good that these policemen have come forward to support this noble campaign of the state government.

The DC also said that such strenuous efforts could only lead to making Punjab a drug-free, healthy and prosperous state.

Likewise, Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha said if Punjab was to be made drug-free then not only the police, but also every individual has to play a role in this mass movement.

He said the mass mobilisation campaign like the Drug Abuse Prevention Officer (DAPO) could not fructify until and unless all the residents, including government officers/ officials, do not play their role well.

Mr Sinha said that services of such policemen would be further taken to intensify the mass awareness programme against drugs at grass-roots level among people.