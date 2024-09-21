'Will Consult With Priests, Experts': CB Naidu Amid Tirupati Laddoo Row

"We are discussing what to do next and how to go forward with respect to TTD," he said

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the government will consult pontiffs, sages, priests and other top Hinduism experts on the future course of action to be taken following allegations of animal fat adulteration in Tirupati laddus.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Mr Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for its unique taste.

The chief minister said after consultation, the government will take its decision with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

"We are discussing what to do next and how to go forward with respect to TTD. After deliberating with pontiffs, priests and Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) experts, we will decide on how the samprokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) should be done," said Mr Naidu in an official release.

Highlighting the unique glory of the Tirupati laddu, the CM noted that many people tried to make better prasadams (consecrated food) but failed at it.

"In Ayodhya also they tried to replicate Tirumala laddu and workers were also taken from here but it was not possible. This matter was told to me by people from there (Ayodhya)," said Mr Naidu, adding that Tirupati laddu is centuries old.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)