Kapil Sharma's Former Co-Star Attempts To Die By Suicide In Facebook Live

Tirthanand Rao, who worked with actor Kapil Sharma in a comedy show, attempted to die by suicide live on social media.

In the Facebook live video, Kapil Sharma's former co-star Tirthanand Rao accused his live-in partner of "blackmail" and "extortion."

During the live broadcast, he was seen drinink some liquid from an insect repellant bottle.

Mr Rao was rushed to a hospital by his friends who arrived at his home after watching the video, officials said.

His friends informed the police after they found him unconscious.

The actor said he was in a relationship with the woman since October and blamed her for his extreme step.

She has filed a police case against me and is threatening me to marry her, he alleged, adding that he was in a huge debt.

"The woman is responsible for my current financial and emotional state," he said.

Officials said he is being treated at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable now.

Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma in 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe'.