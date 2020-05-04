Tipu Sultan: Why Was The Warrior-King Known As 'Tiger Of Mysore'

Tipu Sultan bitterly opposed the British rule in India and died defending his fort of Srirangapatna

Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu, famously known as Tipu Sultan, ruled the kingdom of Mysore in South India from December, 1782 till his death, in 1799 . Born on November 20, 1750, Tipu Sultan is remembered for a number of administrative innovations during his rule, including a new land revenue system which initiated the growth of the Mysore silk industry. Tipu Sultan, celebrated as a hero of colonial resistance, was defeated and killed on May 4, 1799 in the fourth Anglo-Mysore War by the forces of the British East India Company. Today marks the 221st death anniversary of the Muslim warrior-king of Mysore.

Tipu Sultan is also popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore. Historians have differing views on why the sultan of Mysore was called so. Some say that Tipu Sultan had come face-to-face with a tiger and killed it when he was on a hunting trip with a friend. According to the legend, the tiger pounced on his friend and killed him. When Tipu Sultan tried to kill the animal, his gun did not work and his dagger fell on the ground. The tiger jumped on him and was about to maul him when Tipu picked up his dagger, killed the tiger with it and earned the name of "Tiger of Mysore".

According to other theories, Tipu Sultan's insignia bore a picture of a tiger and the uniform of his soldiers looked like tiger stripes. And, this fascination with the animal was the reason for him being called as the "Tiger of Mysore". However, some historians say that his bravery earned him the name. It is said that after hearing about his bravery, valour and skills, French commander-in-chief Napolean Bonaparte once sought an alliance with him.

Tipu Sultan bitterly opposed the British rule in India and died defending his fort of Srirangapatna, present-day Mandya in Karnataka.