Tipu Jayanti Celebrated Peacefully At Karnataka's Hubballi Eidgah Ground

Karnataka Police turned the Hubballi Eidgah ground into a fortress for Tipu Jayanti celebrations

The controversial Eidgah ground in Karnataka's Hubballi turned into a fortress today as the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was organised by Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM.

Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Sri Ram Sena, and members of the extreme Hindu right-wing organisation were detained as they tried to disrupt the programme.

Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary is on December 1. However, the erstwhile Congress government in Karnataka chose November 10 as the day for celebrations to mark the occasion.

Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Eresh Anchatgeri said: "Besides Tipu Jayanti, the corporation also gave its nod to Kanaka and Vanake Obavva Jayanti celebrations. We have considered all their requests and given permission for celebrations, but with a few conditions. We will also collect a nominal fee from the organisers and grant them permission to organise the Jayanti."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a few other organisations had earlier approached the municipal corporation, seeking permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the Eidgah Maidan. The request was challenged by Sri Ram Sena, which submitted a request to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti at the same venue.

After the municipal corporation granted permission for Tipu Jayanti, permission was also granted for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

This is the first time that the controversial venue will be used for multiple events.

Though AIMIM sought permission for Tipu Jayanti celebrations at the Eidgah ground, AIMIM members in the district were divided on the issue.

AIMIM district president Naseer Ahmed said: "Eidgah is a sacred ground and Tipu Jayanti should not be celebrated there. However, local AIMIM leader Vijay Guntral said that they would go ahead and celebrate the Jayanti at the Eidgah ground."

In August this year, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Eidgah ground in Hubballi, triggering a huge row.

A local Muslim organisation had contested the civic body's move to allow the celebrations there, saying the Municipal Commissioner was "trying to convert the place of worship".

When the case went to the Supreme Court, it too refused to stop the celebrations, making it the first time that the Hindu festival was observed at the Eidgah ground.