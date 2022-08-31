Timeline: Jacqueline Fernandez, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar And The Case

Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving various gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said the agency

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal past and "cooked up a false story" to wriggle out of investigations in a multi-crore money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate has said in its chargesheet accessed by NDTV.

The probe agency, which is investigating the money trail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused earlier this month.

Here's a timeline of the case:

Dec 2020-Jan 2021: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was in jail since 2018, tried to reach out to Jacqueline through accused Pinky Irani. Though unsuccessful, he got in touch with Shyam Muthatil, hair dresser of Jacqueline.

End Jan 2021: Sukesh gets in touch with Jacqueline.

Feb 1 till Feb 12, 2021: Sukesh started sending gifts to Jacqueline including Tiffany diamond ring with J&S engraved on it as Valentine's gift. This, says probe agency, was the beginning of their relationship.

12/13 Feb 2021: Shaan shares news article and YouTube video with Jacqueline and accused Pinki Irani. Learning about Sukesh, an upset Jacqueline stops talking to him.

14-18 Feb 2012: Jacqueline accepts explanation given by accused Pinky Irani on Sukesh being framed by media being a 'political bureaucrat'. Thus Jacqueline re-establishes contact with Sukesh through audio and video call on WhatsApp.

Mid Feb 2012 to Aug 2021: Sukesh showers Jacqueline and her family members with gifts in cash and kind in India and abroad.

June 2021: First meeting between Jacqueline and Sukesh, who was released from jail, in Chennai.

July 2021: Second meeting between Jacqueline and Sukesh at Chennai.

2/3Aug 2021: Sukesh delivers Rs 15 lakh to Advaita Kala on request of Jacqueline.

7th August 2021: Sukesh and his gang members arrested.

11 August 2021: On learning about Sukesh's arrest, Jacqueline deletes her mobile data and also asks others to delete data from their mobile

Mid Aug 2021: Searches at Chennai led to seizure of luxurious cars and beach bungalow of Sukesh and Leena, his wife

18 Aug 2021: Statement of Advaita Kala giving evidence on funds received from Jacqueline

Aug 30, 2021: Jacqueline appears before ED and denies any monetary transaction with Advaita Kala

Oct 2021: ED takes custody of Sukesh, Leena and others. Sukesh discloses his relationship with Jacqueline.

Oct 20, 2021: Second statement of Jacqueline and confrontation with Sukesh. Shaan reveals relationship of Pinky Irani, Sukesh and Jacqueline

Nov 2021: Accused Pinky Irani traced at Mumbai and her statement recorded by ED.

Dec 8, 2021: Third statement of Jacqueline recorded

May 20, 2022: Fourth statement of Jacqueline recorded. Jacqueline admitted to have searched for Sukesh on Google and getting to know of his criminal antecedents earlier.

June 27, 2022: Fifth statement of Jacqueline recorded. The actor further disclosed information regarding conversation with Sukesh about the property purchased by Sukesh for her in Sri Lanka.