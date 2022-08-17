Timeline: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused In Laundering Case

ED alleged Jacqueline Fernandez was aware that the gifts have been bought using swindled money.(File)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. In the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in a Delhi court, the actor has been accused of money laundering.

The ED is probing the money laundering case against Chandrashekhar, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for the alleged extortion of around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh.

According to the central probe agency, Chandrashekhar allegedly used the swindled money to give Ms Fernandez gifts worth over Rs 5 crore. The ED has alleged that the actor was aware that the gifts have been bought using swindled money.

Here's a timeline of the case:

August 24, 2021: Enforcement Directorate seizes a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and luxury cars belonging to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

August 30, 2021: Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by ED as a witness in the money laundering case.

December 5, 2021: The actor was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to the 'Look Out Circular' issued against her by the probe agency.

December 9, 2021: Ms Fernandez was questioned for 8 hours by the ED over the gifts she received from Chandrashekhar

February 3, 2022: In a letter released by the lawyers of Chandrashekhar, the jailed conman claimed that he gave the gifts to Ms Fernandez as both of them were in a relationship.

February 7, 2022: ED filed a chargesheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who had introduced him to Ms Fernandez.

April 30, 2022: ED attached assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to the actor.

May 31, 2022: Delhi High Court allowed Ms Fernandez to travel abroad for the IIFA Awards. ED had issued a lookout notice against her.

June 27, 2022: She was again questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.