Time Has Come For Change In Approach Of Police In Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said time has come for a change in approach of the police force with the end of insurgency in the northeast, in order to ensure that people get speedy justice.

Amit Shah, addressing the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought peace in the region by inking 20 peace accords in 10 years, leading to the surrender of 9,000 armed militants.

"The police has fought insurgency in the northeast for the past four decades. As insurgency has now ended, we need to change the approach of the force to ensure people get justice within three years of lodging FIRs," he said.

The home minister also said the Centre has spent Rs 81,000 crore for rail connectivity and Rs 41,000 crore for road network in the northeastern region.

Besides, the central government has been focusing on organic cultivation in the region, said Mr Shah.

"The Centre has already constituted the National Organic Corporation Ltd to boost the sector. I urge all the CMs (in the northeast) to sign agreements with NOCL for packaging, marketing and exporting of organic products," he added.

