'Tik-Tok Prohibited': Selfies, Videos Banned Inside Amritsar's Golden Temple

The administration of Amritsar's Golden Temple has banned making TikTok videos and taking selfies inside the temple premises after some visitors objected to uploading of videos on social media.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), that administers the Golden Temple, has put up notices telling the visitors to not make videos and take selfies.

"TikTok is prohibited here", the notices read. The management has also deployed volunteers to stop people from making videos etc.

Speaking to ANI, Harmandir Sahib Manager Jaswinder Singh said, "We appeal to devotees coming here to refrain from such activities as it is a place of worship."

On Friday, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib said if youth don't stop making videos then they would have to ask the management to ban mobile phones inside the Gurdwara premises.