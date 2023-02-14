Tigress Trapped By Forest Department In Uttarakhand Declared Man-Eater

A tigress caught by the forest department in the Kosi range recently has been declared man-eater, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumaon division's Chief Conservator of Forest Prasanna Kumar Patra said the animal had walked into a forest department cage in the Kosi range on January 18, and has been declared man-eater based on a report from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

The conclusion was drawn after DNA samples of the tigress and its suspected victim were matched, he said.

The tigress had dragged away 32-year-old Nafees from near Panod canal on December 24 last year.

During examination, it was found that its teeth were worn out.

