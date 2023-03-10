Tigers Reintroduced At Madhav National Park In Madhya Pradesh After 27 Years

Tigers being reintroduced at Madhav National Park after 27 years.

A tiger and tigress were on Friday released into enclosures in Madhav National Park (MNP) in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a push to revive the big cat population at the facility.

The translocation of the two big cats took place to mark the birth anniversary of former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, the father of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Tigers have been reintroduced at Madhav National Park after 27 years.

The Chief Minister, conversing with Bagh Mitras, said the tigress was brought from Bandhavgarh National Park while the tiger was brought from Satpura National Park to Shivpuri.

Three more tigers will be brought soon, he added.

The Chief Minister told the Bagh Mitras that people have to be made aware and these animals have to be protected.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that after 27 years tourists will get an opportunity to see tigers and hear their roar in Madhav National Park.

He said that it is a historic day for the region, including Shivpuri, and it is also a matter of pride for the region.

He further said the arrival of tigers will generate employment opportunities at the local level. This will also enhance economic prosperity of the area.

Shivpuri borders Sheopur district, which houses the Kuno National Park, a new home for 20 cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa under the ambitious reintroduction project for the species.

