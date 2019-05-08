Tiger Carcass Found Buried In Madhya Pradesh's Pench Reserve

The Pench statement added that the carcass was an old one (Representational)

The carcass of a tiger was Tuesday found in a pit in the Pench Reserve in Madhya Pradesh after three people arrested on Sunday by the tip-off given by Nagpur Forest department, a senior official said.

The carcass of the tiger was found near Kumbhpani village in the Pench Tiger Reserve, a statement from the Madhya Pradesh reserve's field director stated.

Three people, identified as Ramdas Bhangu Chavhan, Tarasingh Shivprasad Rathore and Bhikamsingh Jeetsingh Rathod were arrested on Sunday from near a temple in Ramtek in Nagpur for allegedly smuggling tiger parts, an official said.

"They informed us that a tiger had been buried in a pit in Pench Tiger Reserve after which we contacted authorities there," he said.

According to the statement from the Pench Tiger Reserve, the tiger carcass suggests that it might have been hunted as part of black magic rituals prevalent among several tribal communities living in and around the forests there.

The Pench statement added that the carcass was an old one and further probe was underway.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.