3 Forced To Consume Human Excreta On Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Jharkhand

The police arrested four people in connection with the incident. (Representational)

Three people were allegedly forced to consume human excreta in Jharkhand's Giridih town last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, the police said on today.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media websites, the police arrested four people in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area.

According to the police, the accused suspected that two women and one man used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area. Hence, they forced them to consume human excreta.

The accused have been identified as Veera Das, 50, Hari Das, 32, Jharia Devi, 30, and Shanti Devi, 48. Two more suspects are absconding, the police said.

Two days ago, two men and two women were beaten to death after being accused of witchcraft in Gumla district of Jharkhand. Ten people were arrested after the incident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.