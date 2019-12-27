Three ATMs Robbed Of Rs 42 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Overall, about Rs 42 lakh have been stolen from these three ATMs, senior official said.

Three ATMs were robbed of cash to the tune of Rs 42 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district and Dhaulpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incidents occurred in the span of four hours from 12 am to 4 am on Wednesday, when some miscreants allegedly broke into three ATMS using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 42 lakh, an official said.

The robbers first broke into the ATM of a private bank on the highway at Banmore town in the district, and stole Rs 5 lakh, Morena's superintendent of police Asit Yadav said.

The same gang went on to steal Rs 29 lakh from the ATM at a public sector bank in K S Square, SP Yadav said.

According to information from the police in the neighbouring Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan, the gang also stole Rs 8 lakh from an ATM there, the senior official said.

Overall, about Rs 42 lakh have been stolen from these three ATMs, he added.

The robbers allegedly sprayed black ink on the CCTV cameras installed in the ATM kiosks, SP Yadav said, adding that the police have found that the accused were using a SUV bearing Delhi number plate, which was allegedly stolen from the national capital on Sunday.

The police have launched a manhunt in coordination with the Rajasthan police in this regard, he said.

The accused seemed to have fled towards Delhi after committing the robberies, the official added.