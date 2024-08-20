'Though Well Intentioned...': Doctors' Body On Supreme Court Directive

The Supreme Court's appeal that the doctors return to work notwithstanding, the protesting doctors of the country are not ready to relent. The court, which initiated a hearing on the massive row today, had tried to balance security of doctors with patient care, calling for a national protocol for safety at workplaces. But the doctors made their position clear.

One of the doctors' bodies -- the All-India Residents and Junior Doctors' Joint Action Forum -- has not minced words.

"The Supreme Court's directive for increased security at hospitals, while well-intentioned, does not address the core problems plaguing our healthcare system," read a communique from the Forum.

"The real issue is a public healthcare system that has been systematically neglected, underfunded, and understaffed for decades. While the CJI's call for enhanced security in hospitals is a response to the immediate crisis this cannot be a permanent and feasible solution," it added.

Calling for a "comprehensive overhaul of the system", the organization said, it will "continue the movement until our demands are met... We will not rest until the real culprits are brought to justice, and the systemic issues that plague our healthcare system are addressed".

The resident doctors of RG Kar Medical College made it clear that they will not take a step back -- for now. "Our cease work will continue resolutely until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Thursday. This is not just a protest; it is a stand for the safety, dignity, and rights of every medical professional in our country,' read its note to the media.

FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) said it has already held a meeting with representatives of 35 Resident Doctors' Associations.

"The representatives will now consult with Resident Doctors for their feedback, before a follow-up meeting," it said, underscoring that the movement will continue to be guided by the 'collective voices" of our resident doctors.

The top court, which has taken note of the huge row on its own - today explained its reasons for doing so. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who led the three-judge bench, said, "Why we decided to take suo motu though High Court was hearing it because this is not just a case of a horrific murder in the Kolkata hospital...but this is about systemic issue about safety of doctors across India."

The judges added: "Since the court is considering matters related to the safety and welfare of all doctors, we request those doctors who are currently away from work to resume their duties as soon as possible. The absence of doctors affects the section of society that needs medical care. Doctors and medical professionals can be assured that their concerns are being addressed by the Supreme Court".

As for the horrific rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the court spared none of the authorities - the hospital, the police or the state government. The top court has sought a status report from the investigating agency CBI on Thursday.

It has also underscored the need for a "national protocol for safe conditions of work". Such a protocol, it said, has to be enforced across the country.