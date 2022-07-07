'Who Read Quran...': Hate Speech Case Against Karnataka Right Wing Leader

Keshav Murthy, state convener of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, making a speech in Kolar, Karnataka.

Police in Kolar in Karnataka have registered a case against Keshav Murthy, state convener of an outfit called Hindu Jagaran Vedike, and others for making allegedly derogatory statements against the Quran and Muslims.

The complaint was lodged by Zameer Ahamad, president of the organisation Anjuman-e-Islamia.

In a speech on July 1 — when some Hindu activists were protesting the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan — Keshav Murthy said, "The Quran says kill people. So, don't you think those who read the Quran will follow the same? Those who read the Quran are terrorists."

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered last month by two men after he posted on social media in support for suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who had made against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

The case against Keshav Murthy has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 153B (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 295A (outraging religious feelings), among others.