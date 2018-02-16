Those Contesting Polls Have to Reveal Income Sources, Says Supreme Court Currently, as per law, candidates are bound only to disclose their assets and that of their dependents while filing their nomination papers.

Share EMAIL PRINT Candidates will also have to reveal the income sources of their dependents, the Supreme Court ruled New Delhi: Candidates contesting elections will now have to reveal their sources of income along with that of their dependents which includes spouses and children, the Supreme Court has ruled. These details will have to be disclosed in the affidavits filed by the candidates with the election commission, the court said.



Currently, as per law, candidates are bound only to disclose their assets and that of their dependents while filing their nomination papers.



The verdict was delivered by a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar after hearing petitions filed by two non-profits, Lok Prahari and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The petitioners had also wanted that the candidates reveal information about any existing commercial contracts with the government.



Section 9A of the Representation of Peoples Act bars a candidate from having any contract with the government and related organisations. It, however, does not prohibit the candidate's family members from having commercial contracts with the government. Often, there are allegations of lawmakers bagging benami contracts in the name of their spouses and other family members.



In September last year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had informed the court that it had found a mismatch between the assets and incomes of some lawmakers and a few parliamentarians after going through their election affidavits.



The CBDT filed its affidavit in response to one of the petitioners who had given a list of 37 parliamentarians and 257 lawmakers, alleging that there had been a significant increase in the assets in a short span of time.



