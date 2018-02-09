This Kashmiri Teen Gives Voice To Those Who Cannot Speak

"They faced problems whenever they wanted to communicate with somebody. I saw that nobody was helping them. So I have made it a mission to be with them and help them all through my life," she says.
Arwa derives her passion for serving people with special needs from home. Four of her family members cannot speak or hear. What began as a helping hand for relatives later got expanded to community service. When she was in Class 5, she began accompanying sportspersons with special needs as they travelled with the state, even if that meant skipping her studies.
Arwa's father Imtiyaz Ahmad, an auto driver, says she proud of what his daughter is doing. "She has to miss school sometimes to accompany them to stadium and other places. She faced many difficulties but didn't stop. We gave her all help. The work she is doing is really pious," said Mr Ahmad.
"My aim is to become a doctor but my father can't pay my tuition fees. It's now up to God. Maybe, I will be a doctor one day with the help of their prayers," she says.