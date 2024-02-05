This Indian Town Has Banned 'Gobi Manchurian'. Here's Why

The origins of Gobi Manchurian can be traced back to its chicken counterpart.

Gobi Manchurian, a fusion dish that typically features cauliflower florets coated in a fiery red sauce, has long been a favourite among food enthusiasts. However, concerns over synthetic colours and hygiene made Mapusa, a city in Goa, ban the dish from stalls and feasts, TOI reports.

The Mapusa Municipal Council is not the first civic body in Goa to declare war on Gobi Manchurian. In 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued instructions to the Mormugao Municipal Council to restrict stalls selling Gobi Manchurian. Prior to this directive, the FDA had conducted raids on such stalls in an attempt to curb its prevalence.

Gobi Manchurian finds itself at the centre of a cultural clash between local culinary preferences and a dish that has gained widespread popularity over the years.

The origins of Gobi Manchurian can be traced back to its chicken counterpart. Mumbai's Chinese culinary pioneer, Nelson Wang, is credited with inventing chicken Manchurian in the 1970s while catering at the Cricket Club of India.

Challenged to create something innovative, Mr Wang deep-fried chicken nuggets in a spicy cornflour batter and served them either dry or in a tangy gravy made with soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and occasionally tomato sauce.

Gobi Manchurian is the vegetarian alternative to this dish.