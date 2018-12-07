This 150-Year-Old Bangle Shop Serves Rajasthan Royal Family, Ambanis

Bibaji Bangles in Rajasthan, known for its crystal bangles, is 150 years old.

Bibaji Bangles, a famous bangle maker in Rajasthan, known for its crystal bangles, is 150 years old.

The bangle maker enjoys a long list of guests who come from all parts of the world. It includes the Royal family of Jodhpur, the Ambanis, and film stars like Kabir Bedi, Juhi Chawla, to name a few.

Abdul Satar is the current custodian of the shop. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "My great-grandmother, who was known as "Bibiji", used to visit kings and queens and that is how the business started."

"When Bibiji grew old and could no longer carry on the business, my father took over and sold bangles on his cycle. I, too, began by selling bangles on a cycle, after which I set up this shop," he added.

Mr Satar, also known as Bibaji, started his journey in the 1970s. The crystal bangles, which are the most popular today, he claims, were his innovation 20 years ago.

Bibaji specialises in all sorts of bangles - enamel, studded and the much sought-after cut-glass pastels and jewelled ones.

The store is located in a busy area of the city, but the owner is always open to sending his vendor to one's hotel doorstep with multiple choices and sizes.

Talking about the future of the industry and its struggle, Bibaji said constant innovation is the need of the hour, failing which survival becomes a task in this fast-paced industry.

