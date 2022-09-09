"Confident We've Done Nothing Wrong": Think Tank CPR After Tax Searches

Income tax officials had searched Centre for Policy Research (CPR)

Independent think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), searched by the Income Tax department for two days this week, said in a statement that it has done nothing wrong and holds itself to the "highest standards of compliance".

"We have extended full cooperation to the department during the survey and will continue to do so in the future," said CPR's president and Chief Executive, Yamini Aiyar, in a statement.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have. We remain committed to our mission to provide rigorous research to policy making in India," Ms Aiyar said.

The Delhi offices of CPR was among six NGOs searched by a team of tax officials on Wednesday and Thursday. Oxfam India and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) that partly funds media outlets were also surveyed.

Tax officials reportedly examined accounts and financial transactions and questioned staff.

Think tank CPR is known to examine government policy with a critical eye. It was once headed by academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent critic of the current BJP government. Its governing board is chaired by Meenakshi Gopinath, who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was principal of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Formed in 1973, CPR lists "asking the relevant questions" among its goals.

The survey was linked to allegations of violations in foreign funding, claimed sources. The Income Tax department is yet to make a formal statement.