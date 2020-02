The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth. (Representational)

Thieves ran away with an ATM machine of Central Bank of India which had Rs 19 lakh in it in Punjab's Ambala, police said on Saturday.

The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth.

They uprooted the automated teller machine (ATM) and took it along with them, police said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and have collected footage of CTTV cameras installed in nearby areas.