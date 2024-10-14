Thieves Leave A 'Sorry' Note On A Car Stolen From Delhi, Ask To Inform Police 'Urgently'

Three handwritten notes helped the police trace the vehicle to its original owner in Delhi.

Thieves with a conscience? In a strange event, in Bikaner's Napasar town, police found an abandoned Scorpio car with its number plate missing. But what served as clues were the three handwritten notes that helped the police trace the vehicle to its original owner in Delhi's Palam colony.

The Scorpio had two notes stuck to the rear glass. One said, “This car has been stolen from Delhi's Palam. Sorry.” The note also had the car number “DL 9 CA Z2937” written, a useful piece of information that helped the police find its original owners.

Another note stuck alongside read: "I love my India".

The third note on the windscreen read: “This car has been stolen from Delhi. Please call the police and inform them. Urgent.”

A resident saw the vehicle parked near a roadside hotel on the Jaipur Bikaner Highway and informed the police on Sunday, said the officials.

The police used the car registration number to trace it to a resident of Delhi's Palam Colony. The owner had filed an FIR on October 10.

Bikaner is over 450 kilometres from Delhi and the police believe the vehicle could have been used for a crime and abandoned.

“A team of Delhi police has reached Bikaner along with the owner of the vehicle Vinay Kumar. We are handing over the vehicle to Delhi police,” Jasveer Singh, inspector of Napasar Police Station told NDTV.

“We can't say if this vehicle was used to execute a crime or not. That will be a matter of investigation. The Delhi police will investigate as the FIR regarding the stolen vehicle was registered in Delhi,” he added.