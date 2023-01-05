'You Would Have Been Scared': Mother Of Delhi Car Horror Victim's Friend

Nidhi, Anjali Singh's friend, seen leaving the accident site on New Year's day

The woman who was seen walking away from the crash site involving the 20-year-old Delhi woman - who was run over by a car in the early hours of New Year's Day and dragged away - was terrified, claimed her mother, adding that the accused tried to run her over, too.

"You would have got scared seeing Nidhi's condition, she was so terrified," Nidhi's mother Sudesh told news agency ANI.

Anjali Singh was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when the car, with five drunk men, hit her on New year's day. Anjali was dragged her for 13 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

An autopsy has ruled out sexual assault that was suspected by the victim's family.

Nidi's actions following the crash - when she did not alert anyone and was only traced by the police combing through security camera footage in the following days - are under scrutiny

"Nidhi came back home at 3 am. She told me a fatal accident has happened. The men tried to run the car over Nidhi as well. Nidhi survived with minor injuries. The car had tinted glass," Nidhi's mother added.

Anjali's uncle has raised questions over the statements made by Nidhi, saying why did she not inform anyone about the incident.

"We are not going to run away. Whatever I am saying is the truth. Nidhi and Anjali did not know the accused men," claimed Nidhi's mother.

The five men, who have allegedly admitted to being drunk at the time, have been arrested and charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Two more suspects have emerged in the Delhi car horror, say police, adding that they will soon be arrested.

(With ANI inputs)