They Blew Toy Trumpets In Others' Ears. How Cops Punished Them

Several young men faced 'tit-for-tat' action by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly blowing toy trumpets in the ears of passersby.

In punishment, the cops blew the mini toy instruments into their ears in an apparent effort to make them realise how annoying it could be.

Policemen were also seen instructing two of them to blow the toy trumpet in each other's ears, in a video that has now gone viral.

Instructions are to take action against notorious elements&people who disturb others by blowing trumpets. Post exhortation,we seize their trumpets:Police official pic.twitter.com/LEYHs0oBOH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022

Besides, they also did sit-ups on a busy street as part of the punishment.

"Instructions are to take action against notorious elements who disturb others by blowing trumpets," news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

Their toy trumpets were also seized, they said.