These Two Indian Destinations Are Among Time's 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023'

The TIME magazine has released its annual list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for the year 2023 and two Indian destinations have made it to the list. "The travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander. Steeper costs and increased interest in sustainability and authenticity are reshaping the landscape," the magazine said.

The list which has 50 spots includes two Indian places - Mayurbhanj and Ladakh, that have been selected for their rare tigers and ancient temples, and adventures and eats, respectively. Time Magazine has created profile pages for Ladakh and Mayubhanj where it has highlighted the reasons why these places are part of its prestigious list.

Ladakh:

''With its astonishing alpine landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture, Ladakh—in the farthest-flung part of North India—has enough wonders to warrant multiple visits.'' the magazine said.

In 2023, India designated its first Dark Sky Reserve, in Hanle village, about 168 miles southeast of Leh, Ladakh's capital. The village has roughly 270 clear nights a year, making it ideal for astronomical splendour, it added.

Time Magazine also recommended staying at sustainable properties when in Ladakh-- Kyagar Hotel in Nubra Valley, Shel Ladakh and Dolkhar in Leh.

Mayubhanj:

Renowned for its green landscape, rich cultural legacy and ancient temples, Odisha's Mayurbhanj is the second Indian site on the list. Talking about Mayurbhanj, the magazine noted that it is the only place on earth to spot the exceedingly rare black tiger. Apart from the famous Similipal National Park, there's a lot more that you can do in this district.

''This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus. Bespoke chhau performances that combine ancient martial arts and folk dance are scheduled at The Belgadia Palace, an elegant boutique hotel and royal residence,'' Time magazine noted.

''Stunning biodiversity and interminable heritage continue throughout the state. In the capital Bhubaneswar, a new guided walking tour series, Odisha Walks, explores ancient cultural sites, monolithic rock edicts, and remarkable temple architecture,'' it added.

''The list we selected reflects a couple of big trends in travel right now: sustainability, and authenticity. Many locations on this list are finding ways to let tourists visit with a more limited environmental impact. And many have responded to travellers' desire to have unique, local experiences by offering indigenous-led tours or curated homestays,'' Emma Barker Bonomo, a senior editor at TIME, told CNN Travel.

The full list of ‘extraordinary destinations to explore' in 2023 are:

1. Tampa, Florida

2. Willamette Valley, Oregon

3. Rio Grande, P. R.

4. Tucson, Arizona

5. Yosemite National Park, California

6. Bozeman, Montana

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Vancouver

9. Churchill, Manitoba

10. Dijon, France

11. Pantelleria, Italy

12. Naples, Italy

13. Aarhus, Denmark

14. St. Moritz, Switzerland

15. Barcelona

16. Timisoara, Romania

17. Sylt, Germany

18. Berat, Albania

19. Budapest

20. Vienna

21. Brisbane, Australia

22. Kangaroo Island, Australia

23. Dominica

24. Mexico City

25. Guadalajara, Mexico

26. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

27. Pantanal, Brazil

28. Medellín, Colombia

29. Ollantaytambo, Peru

30. Roatán, Honduras

31. Ladakh, India

32. Mayurbhanj, India

33. Kyoto

34. Nagoya, Japan

35. Isan, Thailand

36. Phuket, Thailand

37. Jeju Island, South Korea

38. Luang Prabang, Laos

39. Giza and Saqqara, Egypt

40. Chyulu Hills, Kenya

41. Musanze, Rwanda

42. Rabat, Morocco

43. Dakar, Senegal

44. Loango National Park, Gabon

45. Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

46. The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

47. Aqaba, Jordan

48. Jerusalem

49. Sharjah, UAE

50. Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

Last year, Kerala and Ahmedabad were the Indian destinations in Time's 'World's Greatest Places of 2022'.

To compile this list of the World's Greatest Places, the magazine solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences”.