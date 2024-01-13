'There's Difference In The Way US Views India Today': S Jaishankar

"The level of how we deal with each other is more equal," S Jaishankar said.

Highlighting that there is a difference in the way America views India today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the two countries deal more equally now.

"Last June, when I went to the US with PM Modi, I felt there is a difference in the way in which America views India today. The level of how we deal with each other is more equal," the EAM said while speaking at the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Saturday.

Mr Jaishankar said the US recognises the importance India holds for the technology world and the enthusiasm of American businesses for India has also changed.

Speaking on India-US relations, he said: "What was a very difficult, almost negative relationship from 1947 till the next 50 years, started changing under Atal ji and the change continued thereafter. We saw the nuclear deal."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served for three terms as the Indian Prime Minister, first for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Meanwhile, the Indo-US nuclear agreement was initiated in July 2005, when the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the US.

The agreement at its core, lay focus on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently said the friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership.

Earlier, the US said it supports India's emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in promoting a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The country said the US-India relationship is one of the most strategic and consequential of the 21st century, as per a fact sheet released by the US State Department.

The fact sheet said the United States and India have established strong defence industrial cooperation that looks at opportunities for co-development and co-production of important military capabilities for both countries, as per a US State Department fact sheet.

Earlier in 2023, the US approved a pathbreaking manufacturing licence for the co-production of GE F414 engines in India.

The United States and India launched an educational series that prepares startups and young innovators to contribute to the defence industries in both countries.

The United States and India also cooperate through the bilateral US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group and the Defence Policy Group, as per the fact sheet.

The two countries have a common vision to deploy clean energy at scale, as reflected in both countries' ambitious 2030 targets for climate action and clean energy.

"We are exploring avenues to increase our mineral security cooperation to ensure that we can advance our clean energy goals, including through the Minerals Security Partnership," the US State Department said.

The United States and India also collaborate through the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue.

With India's signing of the Artemis Accords in June, "we have established a common vision for the future of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind."

The US State Department said India, the US cooperate closely in multilateral organisations and fora, including the United Nations, G20, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related fora, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organisation.

"The vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries are a tremendous source of strength for the strategic partnership."

"The Indian community of over 4 million in the United States is an important driver of collaboration, innovation, and job creation in both countries," the fact sheet said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)