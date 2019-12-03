Knew Of Ajit Pawar-Devendra Fadnavis Talks, Not That He'd Go So Far: Sharad Pawar

PM neither offered the post of President nor a cabinet post for Supriya Sule: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today said he was aware that his nephew Ajit Pawar was in conversation with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, but didn't realise he would go to the extent that he did. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Pawar said he was shocked when he saw Ajit Pawar taking oath with Devendra Fadnavis at 6.30 am on November 23. "It is absolutely wrong to say this would not have happened without my knowledge," he said.

Mr Pawar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about cooperating and supporting each other in the national interest. But he said the PM had neither offered him the post of President of India nor a cabinet post for his daughter Supriya Sule.

"For the last five years, BJP leaders off and on say that," Mr Pawar said on his claim to a regional channel that a cabinet spot had been offered to Supriya Sule.

Denying that the PM had offered any portfolio to her, he said: "He only said she has been doing good work."

Mr Pawar, the architect of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government that took power in Maharashtra last week, also revealed details of negotiations that set the stage for the ideologically mismatched alliance to take charge.

"We had never thought of forming government. We had taken a conscious decision to sit in opposition. But we saw the Sena becoming unhappier by the day because of unfulfilled promises. We had a discussion with Sena's Sanjay Raut. A personal equation was very much there," Mr Pawar said, adding that the conversation was relayed by Mr Raut to his party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Pawar also sought to explain his nephew's stunning betrayal, revealing a backstory featuring his heated discussion with a Congress leader.