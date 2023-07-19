The Story Behind INDIA: Who Came Up With It And Alternatives Suggested

The Left parties reportedly suggested We for India alliance. But many felt it sounded like a slogan.

It took two days of discussions and many suggestions before the 26-member opposition front zeroed in on the name "INDIA", an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

According to Congress leaders, it was Rahul Gandhi who came up with the idea. The party suggested the name to a few allies well before the meeting, to test the waters.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, a close aide of the Gandhis, reportedly had several conversations with opposition leaders, including Derek O'Brien, a leader of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

At the meeting of the opposition alliance, it was Mamata Banerjee who proposed the name "INDIA" for the alliance. After the name was suggested, different parties floated more options.

For example, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is believed to have suggested India Main Alliance (IMA) or India Main Front (IMF).

Nitish Kumar felt INDIA sounded similar to NDA (National Democratic Alliance), according to sources. He reportedly also questioned how INDIA could be the name of a political front.

The Congress's Tamil Nadu ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) suggested Save India Alliance.

The Left parties reportedly suggested We for India alliance. But many felt it sounded like a slogan.

After many deliberations, the parties agreed upon the name "INDIA" for the alliance.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking last, had emphatically pushed for the name INDIA, said the Congress. He argued that the opposition could create an "INDIA vs NDA" narrative. In the press briefing, he even called it a "Modi versus I.N.D.I.A" battle for the 2024 general election.

"We are defending the Constitution, voice of Indians and the idea of India. You know what happens to anyone who wants to fight the idea of India... The fight is between NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA, his ideology and INDIA. India always wins all fights," said Mr Gandhi. "The fight is about two different ideas of India... The voice of the country is being stifled. The fight is for the voice of the country. So this name was chosen -- INDIA," said the former Congress chief.

INDIA was originally conceived as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. But some parties pointed out that it had a similar ring to the National Democratic Alliance.

Also, some leaders argued that "democratic" also means "inclusive", so it would be repetitive. Finally, the leaders decided that the "D" in INDIA would be "developmental".

However, posts from different leaders caused a confusion, with some using "democratic" and others saying "developmental" while announcing the new name.

Soon after the opposition announced the name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a new expansion for NDA - "New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India".



