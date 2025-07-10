"The Problem Is The Timing": Supreme Court On Bihar Electoral Rolls Revision

The timing of Election Commission's 'special intensive revision' of the electoral rolls in Bihar - months before a crucial Assembly election - was questioned by the Supreme Court Thursday.

"Your exercise is not the problem... it is the timing," Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said, noting individuals who might be dropped from the list would have no time to appeal the exclusion.

"There is nothing wrong in the exercise... except that a person will be disenfranchised ahead of the election and s/he won't have the time to defend the exclusion before voting."

Earlier one of the petitioners, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, argued the revision is "arbitrary" and "discriminative" since it forces voters on the list for over a decade to re-verify themselves.

The EC had said voters who registered after 2003 - petitioners questioned the cut-off but the court said the date "has a logic to it" - will have to provide a government-issued ID from a specific list. However, that list does not include either the Aadhaar, a widely-used biometric identiication scheme, or even the EC's own voter ID card, a point raised by the petitioners.