'Chess Thambis': Viswanathan Anand's Dinner Selfie With Child Prodigy

The three chess icons recently met in Chennai.

Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand, who finished third in the recently concluded Norway Chess tournament, shared a photo from his dinner outing with chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda on Friday.

Along with a selfie, Mr Anand wrote, “The “chess thambis” out for dinner with Anna.”

Fans of India's first grandmaster were happy to see the chess stalwarts together. Many were delighted to see Sandipan after a long time.

“Nice to see both the ends of the barrel that has been shooting bull's eye, making us proud. More power to you'll- Praggnanandhaa and Viswanathan Anand,” wrote a user.

Another said, “The King and The Prince of Indian Chess.”

A few expressed their excitement by saying, “What a lovely photo”.

The three chess icons recently met in Chennai on the occasion of the unveiling of the mascot for the Chess Olympiad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on June 9, unveiled the official emblem and mascot of the Forty-fourth Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10.

“Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports. In the run-up to the prestigious event, I released the official logo & mascot 'Thambi',” tweeted MK Stalin.

In the recently concluded Norway Chess tournament, Viswanathan Anand finished third while world number one Magnus Carlsen emerged the winner.

Praggnanandhaa became the winner in the Group A category, on Friday, with 7.5 points from nine rounds at the Norway Chess tournament.