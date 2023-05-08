''The Kerala Story' Exposes New, Poisonous Form Of Terror': JP Nadda

BJP's national president JP Nadda watched the movie at a screening in Bengaluru yesterday

The Kerala Story exposes a new, poisonous form of terrorism in which bombs and ammunition are not used, BJP's national president JP Nadda said after watching the movie at a screening in Bengaluru yesterday.

The movie sparked a huge row as soon as its trailer released last month. While the makers said the film puts the spotlight on forced conversion and radicalisation of women in Kerala, several Opposition parties, including the ruling CPM, alleged that it was a "BJP-sponsored" attempt to divide people.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Mr Nadda said, "We have heard gunshots, blasts and automatic weapons. But this is a dangerous form of terrorism in which guns, bombs and ammunition are not heard. 'The Kerala Story' exposes this poisonous form of terrorism."

"This form of terrorism has no link to any state or religion. This lures youngsters, then misguides them and pushes them down the wrong path. This (film) reveals this and warns against it," he added.

"This may be a film, but it tells a lot about terrorism. Our youth, in a pre-planned way, is tempted to join terror. He is pushed down that path and he reaches a point of no return," he said in a video shared by the BJP's official handle.

The BJP chief also referred to Kerala High Court's refusal to stay the release of the film. The court had noted that it did not find "anything offensive to any particular community as a whole" in the film's trailer.

"The Kerala High Court had made serious remarks on this matter. A former Chief Minister has also underscored its seriousness," Mr Nadda said, referring to an old video of former Chief Minister VS Achutanandan that has gone viral amid the ongoing controversy.

Describing the film as an "eye-opener", Mr Nadda said it spreads awareness so that "we move towards a better society". "I think we should all watch 'The Kerala Story'. "As I said, this form of terrorism has no link to a religion or a state. This is universal. It needs to be exposed," he said. Mr Nadda was in Bengaluru to campaign for the BJP ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the movie tries to expose the consequences of terrorism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said such "propaganda films" should be seen in the context of Sangh Parivar's efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala. He accused the the Sangh Parivar of trying to destroy religious harmony in the state by "sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism".