'The Higher The Position...': Vice President's Swipe At Ashok Gehlot

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and wife Sudesh Dhankhar in Rajasthan

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has some advice for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been questioning the Vice President's frequent visit to the Congress-ruled state where the assembly election will be held soon.

At an election campaign in Rajasthan's Neemrana, Mr Gehlot had objected to the Vice President's visit to five districts since the election is near and the visit would "send all kinds of message, which is not good for democracy."

"Politicians should come, but please do not send the Vice President; it is a constitutional post. We respect the President and the Vice President. Yesterday the Vice President came and visited five districts. It is election season. If you come now it will send all kinds of message which is not good for democracy," Mr Gehlot told a gathering in Neemrana.

Vice President Dhankhar in an apparent response to Mr Gehlot said those in high positions should use responsible words.

"The higher the position a person holds, the more dignified his conduct should be. Making any comment to gain political advantage is not a good thing. I call upon everyone to be responsible when it comes to constitutional institutions," the Vice President said.

The Vice President said it is a matter of "contemplation and concern that some people make indecent comments on constitutional institutions, wearing political glasses."

"They should not do this; such behaviour is against our cultural heritage," he said. "We must not look at constitutional functionaries with a political prism to score political points. That is not acceptable," he added.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had also asked Mr Gehlot whether the Vice President needs to take the Chief Minister's permission for visiting Rajasthan.

"For the Vice President, the Chief Minister said why is he coming now? So the Vice President will come after getting permission from him?" Mr Meghwal told reporters in Jaipur on Thursday.

Mr Gehlot is on an intensive campaign across Rajasthan, touching 18 districts and heading into 38 constituencies. It's also a part of "Mission 2030" outreach where Mr Gehlot is talking about his vision for Rajasthan till 2030.

Mr Gehlot strategy has a soft Hindutva subtext as he will also visit important temples during this campaign. His schedule shows he will visit at least 10 prominent and local temples during the third leg of this nine-day campaign before the election code kicks in.