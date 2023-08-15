'Era Of Serial Bombings Over': PM Takes A Security Swipe At Opposition

Independence Day: India marks its 77th year of independence today

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India feels more secure now as the "era of serial blasts is over."

"Today, the country is seeing a drop in terror attacks. Borders are now more secure," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unfurled the flag at 7.30 at Delhi's Red Fort. In a departure from his usual style, he today addressed the 140 crore Indian citizens as "parivarjan (family members)".

Cabinet ministers, political leaders, all three service chiefs and bureaucrats were present for the occasion.