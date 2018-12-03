The Countdown Live Updates: Will KCR Trump Congress-TDP Alliance

Prannoy Roy discusses how the December 7 polls might pan out for both the sides.

Though the KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samiti vehemently denies it has a credible challenger that can unseat it in the key southern state, the Congress, which is contesting the Telangana assembly polls for the first time under the leadership of its president Rahul Gandhi, has forged an alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in hopes of doing just that. Shelving years of acrimony between their parties, Mr Gandhi and Mr Naidu recently made an appearance at a rally together in the state. Mr Gandhi had said that he and Mr Naidu shared a good chemistry. K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana's first Chief Minister who is seeking a second term, seems undeterred with their show of strength as he has been launching sharp attacks at both Mr Naidu and Mr Gandhi. While KCR banks on the schemes he launched for the people of Telangana, the Congress-TDP alliance is counting on the anti-incumbency factor against the government. On the show, NDTV's Prannoy Roy discusses how the December 7 polls might pan out for both the sides.

Here are the live updates of Prannoy Roy's analysis: