The Countdown Live Updates: Will KCR Trump Congress-TDP Alliance

Prannoy Roy discusses how the December 7 polls might pan out for both the sides.
Though the KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samiti vehemently denies it has a credible challenger that can unseat it in the key southern state, the Congress, which is contesting the Telangana assembly polls for the first time under the leadership of its president Rahul Gandhi, has forged an alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in hopes of doing just that. Shelving years of acrimony between their parties, Mr Gandhi and Mr Naidu recently made an appearance at a rally together in the state. Mr Gandhi had said that he and Mr Naidu shared a good chemistry. K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana's first Chief Minister who is seeking a second term, seems undeterred with their show of strength as he has been launching sharp attacks at both Mr Naidu and Mr Gandhi. While KCR banks on the schemes he launched for the people of Telangana, the Congress-TDP alliance is counting on the anti-incumbency factor against the government. On the show, NDTV's Prannoy Roy discusses how the December 7 polls might pan out for both the sides.
Here are the live updates of Prannoy Roy's analysis:
From pensions, free electricity, water taps to farm loan waiver - a status report on the impact of welfare schemes in Telangana polls.
The two major factors underlying Telangana Elections 2018 are "sub-nationalism" and welfare schemes. To know how these factors could cause a huge swing, watch our special election analysis here
There's been a major shift in allies since the last polls with TDP switching sides from BJP to Cong+CPI. If the state votes in the same manner that it did in 2014, the new political tie-ups would mean a very close fight - with a 2% margin being key.
Vidhan Sabha vs Lok Sabha election - a look at how the state voted in simultaneous elections in 2014. Per historic data, independents, smaller parties tend to do better in assembly elections
In 2014 state elections, TRS crossed the halfway mark comfortably but the vote share was a close three-way split between the major parties.
It is a very different election: Prannoy Roy
The election is crucial test for the opposition's unity, says Prannoy Roy