The Countdown Live Updates: Can Congress Wrest Power From BJP In Madhya Pradesh?

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 28. The party has been out of power in the state since 2003 when it was dislodged by the BJP. For the Congress, the trio of party leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh is spearheading the campaign. The BJP is contesting polls under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seeking a fourth term. On The Countdown, NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy and other election experts take a look at whether the BJP will be able to hold on to the state and speak to Congress leader Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Chouhan.
Here are the live updates of Dr Prannoy Roy's election analysis:
Rural vote matters: Over 70 per cent of voters in Madhya Pradesh are in villages.
Here's the voter breakup by religion and caste in Madhya Pradesh. Results of the Madhya Pradesh election will be declared on December 11.
How Congress would have gained from an alliance with Mayawati in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh's three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the caste system: "The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been above caste, creed, community, religion. The party considers everybody as equals... Everyone is created equal in the eyes of God. Everybody is equal, there should be no discrimination."
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on why the BJP has fielded only Muslim candidate in Madhya Pradesh: "It's not as though the Congress has any more than us".
"I would like to say that the tickets we give out are not distributed with the Hindu-Muslim angle in mind. The better candidate gets the ticket," says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
We have also passed a very tough law to deal with crimes against women, which leads straight to the gallows when a girl child is involved. So far, more than 14 people have been sentenced to death by hanging: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Where law and order is concerned, Madhya Pradesh was under the grip of dacoits - that has ended. The SIMI network was wiped out, and the Naxal movement has been kept out of Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
We started from quite a lot further back and have managed to come this far. The per capita income has risen to 79,000. It is low, but this is after we increased it five-fold. We have distributed resources better to improve the lives of the poor and to bring development to them. By giving them various benefits, we have brought change to their lives: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
There are two fronts on which I still need to do better work. First, I need to increase employment opportunities. And second, the Congress had ruined education in the state. Regular teachers had been replaced by education workers. I have brought back the regular teachers, but this system has to be strengthened: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
I ran the government with the participation of the people. Made policies for them, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an interview with Dr Roy.
The alliance factor - how the results would have changed in favor of Congress, had it allied with BSP in the 2013 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.
This is a BJP bastion. It has won it 3 times. It will be a fourth time. This is state is also very important for whoever wants to win Lok Sabha polls that follow. The margin between the BJP and Congress here was a 9 per cent vote difference. The Congress needs a 5% swing away from the BJP to win this time: Prannoy Roy
