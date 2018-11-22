The Countdown Live Updates: Can Congress Wrest Power From BJP In Madhya Pradesh?

Dr Prannoy Roy and other election experts take a look at poll prospects.

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 28. The party has been out of power in the state since 2003 when it was dislodged by the BJP. For the Congress, the trio of party leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh is spearheading the campaign. The BJP is contesting polls under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seeking a fourth term. On The Countdown, NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy and other election experts take a look at whether the BJP will be able to hold on to the state and speak to Congress leader Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Chouhan.

Here are the live updates of Dr Prannoy Roy's election analysis: