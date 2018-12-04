The Countdown Live Updates: Can Congress Defeat Vasundhara Raje In Rajasthan?

Jaipur:
The Congress is reckoning on the anti-incumbency factor against the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan, which will go to polls on Friday to elect a new state government. The party is contesting the polls under the joint leadership of veteran Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The BJP is fighting with current Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as its face, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah backing her with their campaign rallies. Both the sides have alleged infighting in each other's ranks. On this episode of The Countdown, NDTV's Prannoy Roy analyses with other poll pundits what factors would decide the poll outcome in Rajasthan.
Here are the live updates of Prannoy Roy's election analysis:
The Congress' victory in three by-elections in Rajasthan in February indicated a huge 17% swing against the BJP.
Recent panchayat and municipal elections in Rajasthan produced worrying results for the BJP.
"Lynchings are like murder": Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to NDTV
"Lynchings are like murder, which is not a good thing. I don't think we should look at it as a separate or a special matter. It is a murder and if something like that happens, then it is a law and order problem and it has to be judged by how it was taken care of. Law and order was taken care of immediately."
I don't have any regrets. I don't because there is nothing that I could've done differently: Vasundhara Raje
BJP's Vasundhara Raje on being a woman chief minister.
"The matter of gender doesn't come into this. Once you have decided to step into this, you haven't come with your eyes closed... there is no point taking refuge behind being a woman. You have to be out there and do what you need to do... Every person who is in the position of power at this level, has to stand their ground and be tough."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Amit Shah's comment that she failed at publicising the work done by her government.
We have worked doggedly for five years. But honestly, there is a failure as far as I am concerned. I am not a great PR person... There is no time, either you work or you don't. So, I haven't had any time."
The Congress needs an 8 per cent swing to win a majority in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.
Since the 1993 elections, Rajasthan has alternated between the Congress and BJP every five years. Polling for 200-member Assembly will be held on Friday.
