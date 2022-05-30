Meet The Top 3 Rank Holders Of UPSC Civil Services Exam, All Are Girls

UPSC Civil Services Exam Results: Topping the rank list of 685 candidates is Shruti Sharma.

The final results of the Civil Services Exam 2021 were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday with women bagging the top three slots. Topping the rank list of 685 candidates is Shruti Sharma, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla in second and third positions.

The toppers are selected on the basis of three rounds – the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the final interview round.

Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma from Delhi is an alumna of St. Stephen's College. Ms Sharma pursued her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She was a student of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy. She was preparing for the UPSC civil service exams for the last four years.

Ankita Agarwal

Kolkata's Ankita Agarwal has secured the All India Rank 2. Ms Agarwal pursued her graduation in Economics (Hons) from Delhi University and worked in the private sector for a year before following her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She previously attempted the Civil Services Examination in 2019 and earned the 236th rank.

Gamini Singla

She holds a computer science engineering degree from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

As per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), of the successful candidates, 244 are from the General Category, 203 from Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Caste, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC civil services examination is conducted to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.