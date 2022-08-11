'Thanks Brother': Tejashwi Yadav's Response To This Opposition Leader

Tejashwi Yadav, who took oath today with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had a bunch of messages to respond to from friends and well-wishers. Among them was one from KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"Many congratulations to Sri @yadavtejashwi Ji on being sworn in as the Deputy CM of Bihar. My warm regards to you in your new role & wish you the best in serving the people," read the message from the 46-year old.

"Thank you brother," read the response from Mr Yadav, who at age 32, is one of the youngest political leaders in the country.

Cricketer-turned-politician Tejashwi Yadav is the political heir of Lalu Yadav, veteran leader from Bihar, and has been managing party affairs for years now.

The former deputy of his father's frenemy Nitish Kumar, he had spent over two years as Bihar's Leader of the Opposition when Mr Kumar ended the Grand Alliance with the Congress and Mr Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, citing the corruption cases against him.

But over the last months, both sides patched up and today, he took oath, set to be back as Mr Kumar's Deputy in Bihar again.

Such ups and downs, though, have not fallen the way of Mr Rama Rao, or KTR, as his supporters call him.

The son of Telangana's first Chief Minister, Mr Rama Rao has been handling party affairs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi as its Working President since December 2018.

He is also in charge of IT, Industries and the Commerce portfolios in his father's government, of which he has been a part since Telangana got statehood.

The bonhomie between the heirs of the country's two eminent political families reflect the slow coming together of the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The senior Mr Rao has been working towards a non-Congress-non-BJP coalition since before the 2019 general elections, which has failed to materialise so far.

Mr Yadav's boss, Nitish Kumar, is said to have his eye on leading the opposition in the 2024 general elections.

The BJP has claimed that he wants to be the Prime Minister and broke their alliance for the second time for his national ambitions.