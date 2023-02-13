'Each Tent, Blanket Or Sleeping Bag...': Turkish Envoy Thanks India Again

The deadly earthquake has killed 29,605 people in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria.

Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel on Monday thanked India for sending relief materials to his country as the death count from the devastating earthquake topped 33,000.

Taking to social media, Mr Sunel tweeted, "Another batch of emergency in-kind donations from the people of India is on the way to Turkiye. @TurkishAirlines @TK_INDIA carries the aids on a daily basis to the earthquake hit region, free of charge. #VasudhaivaKutumbakam

"THANK YOU INDIA! Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors."

The seventh 'Operation Dost' flight reached earthquake-hit Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

"7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Mr Sunel said last week that 'Operation Dost' symbolises the friendship between India and Turkey.

Speaking at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, he said, "Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations."

