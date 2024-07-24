Thane Woman Forged Docs To Meet Pak Man She 'Married Online', Claim Cops

She came back last week on July 17.

A woman from Thane, Maharashtra, who recently returned from Pakistan, is under police investigation. Authorities allege that she may have used false documents, including a forged name and Aadhaar card, to obtain a Pakistani visa to meet a man she married "online" this year.

The case of Nagma's return from Pakistan came to the police's attention after came home on July 17 but on her documents, Nagma Noor Maksood Ali was Sanam Khan Rukh, the cops claimed.

In 2021, Nagma/Sanam connected with Babar Bashir Ahmed from Pakistan's Abbottabad through Facebook. Soon, they fell in love and exchanged numbers. She applied for a Pakistani visa which was rejected.

In February 2024, she married Babar "online" and applied again for a visa but in her documents, the woman's name was mentioned as Sanam, the cops claimed. She came back last week on July 17.

The woman's mother, who lives in Thane, has refuted the police's claim and said in 2015, the woman changed her name after she separated from her husband and changed the name of her children as well.

The police have neither detained the woman nor arrested her but have launched an investigation.